5.0 magnitude earthquake shakes eastern Turkey, no casualty reported

A 5.0 magnitude shook Van province in eastern late Sunday.

Turkey's AFAD emergency and disaster authority said the quake struck 18.6 kilometers (11.5 miles) deep at 9:35 p.m.(local time) near the Tusba district of Van. The province borders Iran.

Van governor Ozan Balci told the official Anadolu news agency there were no negative reports yet but that emergency teams were working to identify any possible damage. Turkey's health minister tweeted there were no reports of deaths or injuries.

A 7.2 magnitude quake hit Van in 2011, killing more than 600 people and injuring thousands. In 2020, an centered in the Iranian city of Khoy with a 5.7 magnitude killed nine people in Van.

sits on top of major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)