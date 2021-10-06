5.9 magnitude earthquake hits northeastern Japan, 3 people injured

-
-
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 struck northeastern Japan early Wednesday, leaving three people injured, Kyodo News reported.
However, there was no threat of a tsunami and no major property damage reported, according to the weather agency and local authorities.
The quake occurred at 2.46 am, logging upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Hashikami, Aomori Prefecture, with the focus in the Pacific Ocean off Iwate Prefecture at a depth of about 56 kilometers, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, the news agency reported.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
