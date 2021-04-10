500 workers ask Sundar Pichai to stop protecting harassers at Google

-
ALSO READ
Be very aware of consequences if Section 230 is tweaked: Sundar Pichai
UP Police books Pichai, others over 'defamatory' video; removes names later
Sundar Pichai pledges $25 million to empower women in India and globally
Will support 1 million women entrepreneurs in rural India: Sundar Pichai
Hundreds of US election videos deleted by YouTube, says Sundar Pichai
-
More than 500 employees have sent an open letter to Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, demanding that the company stop protecting the harassers and provide workers an environment free from their abusers.
The letter came after former Google engineer Emi Nietfeld wrote an opinion piece in The New York Times, alleging that she was forced to have one-on-one meetings with the man who harassed her.
"My harasser still sat next to me. My manager told me H.R. wouldn't even make him change his desk, let alone work from home or go on leave," she wrote.
The letter that was published on Medium late on Friday, read that "This is a long pattern where Alphabet protects the harasser instead of protecting the person harmed by the harassment. The person who reports harassment is forced to bear the burden, usually leaving Alphabet while their harasser stays or is rewarded for their behaviour".
The employees said that Alphabet has a history of such workplace harassment.
Andy Rubin, the creator of Android mobile software, was awarded a $90 million exit package after a woman accused him of coercing her into performing oral sex.
Amit Singhal, a former search executive, was awarded $35 million when he was forced to resign after a sexual assault investigation.
"Even after more than 20,000 Alphabet workers walked out to protest sexual harassment and protection of harassers, Alphabet has not changed, and did not meet any of the Google Walkout demands," the letter stressed.
"Alphabet workers deserve the right to work in an environment free from their abusers. Alphabet must prioritise the safety of their workers by prioritising the concerns of those harmed," it added.
In a statement to The Verge, a Google spokesperson said: "We've made significant improvements to our overall process, including the way we handle and investigate employee concerns, and introducing new care programmes for employees who report concerns".
--IANS
na/rs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU