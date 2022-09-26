JUST IN
Elon Musk to face deposition with Twitter ahead of October trial
64% Australians support proposal for Indigenous voice to parliament: Poll
Police dormitory compound explosion injures 1 in Indonesia's Central Java
Iran indicts 14 individuals for nuclear scientist's assassination in 2020
Philippines on red alert, braces up for super typhoon Noru: Report
Nasa's deflect-asteriod offensive to avoid future catastrophes on Earth
MCC says run-out decision in India vs England women's match 'properly' made
NASA to ram distant asteroid in bid to avoid future catastrophes on Earth
Fire breaks out at a warehouse at world's biggest produce market in Paris
Kenya's Kipchoge clocks 2:01:09 for world record in Berlin Marathon
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Gold hits 2-1/2-year low weighed down by sturdy dollar, Fed rate hike
Elon Musk to face deposition with Twitter ahead of October trial
Business Standard

64% Australians support proposal for Indigenous voice to parliament: Poll

A clear majority of Australians support the government's proposal to enshrine an Indigenous voice to parliament in the nation's constitution, a poll has found

Topics
Australia

IANS  |  Canberra 

Anthony Albanese, Australian PM elect
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

A clear majority of Australians support the government's proposal to enshrine an Indigenous voice to parliament in the nation's constitution, a poll has found.

The Resolve Strategic poll, which was published by Nine Entertainment newspapers on Monday, revealed that 64 per cent of Australian voters said they would support "an alteration to the Constitution that establishes an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice".

If established, the voice could advise the parliament on issues that directly affect Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, including housing, childcare and land rights policy.

In July, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese recommended changes to the constitution to establish an Indigenous voice to parliament, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a speech, Albanese outlined his plan for a referendum to enshrine the voice in the constitution.

"We should consider asking our fellow Australians something as simple, but something as clear, as this: 'Do you support an alteration to the Constitution that establishes an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice?'" he said at the Garma Festival in the Northern Territory on July 30.

According to the Resolve poll of 3,618 respondents, more than 50 per cent of voters currently support the voice in all six states.

Support is highest in Tasmania at 73 per cent and lowest in Queensland at 59 per cent.

--IANS

int/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Australia

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 08:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.