Joe Biden says he and Xi Jinping agreed to abide by Taiwan agreement

-
ALSO READ
Taiwan reports largest daily incursion by 2 dozen Chinese Air Force planes
China military activities near Taiwan up risk of miscalculation: Pentagon
China protests passage of US Navy, Coast Guard ships in Taiwan Strait
'If China takes Taiwan, it's all over': Haley urges US to act 'strongly'
Taiwan calls China's one country, two systems 'facade' intended to annexe
-
US President Joe Biden said he spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss China's military activity near Taiwan and both sides agreed to abide by the Taiwan agreement, Spoutnik reported citing White House press pool's report.
"I've spoken with Xi about Taiwan. We agree, we will abide by the Taiwan agreement. That's where we are, and I made it clear that I don't think he should be doing anything other than abiding by the agreement," the President said on Tuesday (local time).
Since Friday, China has sent almost 150 aircraft into Taiwan's defence zone.
Taiwan's Ministry of Defence announced that People's Liberation Army Aircraft's (PLAAF) 34 Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, two SU-30 fighter jets, two Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare (Y-8 ASW) planes, two KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft (KJ-500 AEW & C), and 12 Xian H-6 bomber entered Taiwan's air defenThe aircraft all flew sorties in the southwest corner of Taiwan's ADIZ, just to the northeast of the Dongsha Islands, Taiwan News reported.
Since mid-September of last year, Beijing has stepped up its grey-zone tactics by regularly sending planes into Taiwan's ADIZ, with most instances occurring in the southwest corner of the zone and usually consisting of one to three slow-flying turboprop planes.
Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU