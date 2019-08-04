9 killed in Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting hours after gun massacre in Texas

-
ALSO READ
Trump condemns mass shooting in Texas, calls it 'act of cowardice'
Gunman kills 20 at Texas Walmart store in latest US mass shooting
New Zealand gun law: Will the ban on firearms stop future mass shootings?
New Zealand shooting: Suspect bought weapons online, says gun shop owner
9 people from India missing after attacks on New Zealand mosques
-
A gunman in the the Oregon District of Dayton, Ohio, killed nine people and injured at least 16 others, the Dayton Police Department said on its Twitter page. The shooter is also dead.
The FBI is assisting the investigation on the scene, police said.
Unconfirmed video posted on a Twitter page for the Oregon District showed bodies covered with sheets lying on the sidewalk.
The shooting comes a day after a gunman killed 20 people at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU