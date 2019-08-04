9 killed in Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting hours after gun massacre in Texas

A gunman in the the Oregon District of Dayton, Ohio, killed nine people and injured at least 16 others, the Dayton Police Department said on its Twitter page. The shooter is also dead.

The FBI is assisting the investigation on the scene, police said.

Unconfirmed video posted on a Twitter page for the Oregon District showed bodies covered with sheets lying on the sidewalk.

The shooting comes a day after a gunman killed 20 people at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas.