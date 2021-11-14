Afghan Taliban mediating between Imran govt, Pakistani Taliban: FM Muttaqi

Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has confirmed that Kabul is mediating between the Imran Khan-led government and banned Pakistani Taliban for peace in the country.

In an interview with Geo, Muttaqi said there is no individual of the Islamic Emirate but as a matter of policy, the whole Islamic Emirate is mediating between the government of and the banned TTP, Geo News reported.

He expressed confidence that the talks will yield positive results. The foreign minister said that the establishment of peace and the end of war is in the interest of all.

Meanwhile, he said that welcomed the peace talks between the government and TTP, with the undertaking that it would continue to support Islamabad in its peace endeavours.

The Taliban is mediating talks between banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) and the Pakistan government, according to reports.

The acting interior minister, Sirajuddin Haqqani hosted talks between the two sides for the past two weeks in the southeastern province of Khost, reported Tolo News.

"The stance of the Islamic Emirate is that it will act in a role to resolve problems that are important," said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate.

There are different views over whether the mediation of talks would be in the interest of or not, reported Tolo News.

Earlier, TTP insisted on the release of its prisoners as a precondition for a ceasefire. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that his administration was involved in negotiations with the TTP.

The leader of the National Solidarity Movement, Sayed Ishaq Gailani said that the ongoing negotiations are considered an achievement for the Islamic Emirate, reported Tolo News."If Sirajuddin Haqqani facilitated the negotiations, it is an honour for the people of Afghanistan," he said.TTP has been active in several parts of Pakistan since 2007.

