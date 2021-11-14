Taliban running inclusive govt in Afghanistan: Foreign Minister

-
ALSO READ
Afghanistan: Taliban announces 'amnesty', urges women to join government
Masoud vows to save Panjshir, says Afghans will stand for their rights
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
IAS couple Athar Amir Khan and Tina Dabi get court's nod for divorce
Afghanistan's Taliban want to address General Assembly, says UN
-
Islamic Emirate acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has said that the Taliban have already constituted an inclusive government that included representatives from all ethnic groups across the country, Pakistani media reported.
During a program hosted by Islamabad-based think-tank on Friday, Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad, Taliban official has said that no state has the authority to force them to accept former governments' representatives into the governance system, Pakistan Today reported.
"We have Tajiks, Balochs, Turkmens, Nuristanis, Uzbeks, and a number of other ethnic groups," he said. "If by inclusivity they mean the participation of diverse ethnic communities in Afghanistan and people from different regions of the country, then our current cabinet and government meet that criteria," he asserted.
He further said that if former President Ashraf Ghani's government was considered inclusive, then all of the people who worked in the previous administration have been kept in the current administrative system.
"And if by inclusivity they mean political opposition figures have a seat in the cabinet and other high positions of power, then please show us an example of such a government where opposition figures are also occupying positions of power," he asked, Pakistan Today.
Meanwhile, Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Abdul Qahar Balkhi said that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan agreed to allow the transit of wheat donated by India to the people of Afghanistan, reported Tolo News.
"Imran Khan pledged that Afghan transit via Pakistan would be facilitated, India-provided wheat will be allowed to reach Afghanistan via Wagah port, as well as visa services will be facilitated," Balkhi said.
Pakistan has not allowed Indian shipments to Afghanistan to pass through its territory.
In October, the UN's World Food Programme (WFP) country director in Afghanistan, Mary Ellen Mc Groarty said the programme is in talks with India for wheat donation to Taliban controlled Afghanistan.
Taliban, following a meeting with Indian officials in October, said New Delhi has expressed readiness to provide extensive humanitarian assistance to Afghans.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU