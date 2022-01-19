Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises to 28, 800 homes destroyed

-
The death toll from two earthquakes in western Afghanistan rose to 28, wounding four and destroying 800 homes.
Deputy Minister of Information and Culture and spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Zabiullah Mujahid said that two earthquakes in the western Badghis province on Monday, killed 28 people, wounded four, and destroyed 800 homes, reported The Khaama Press.
A statement released by Zabiullah Mujahid said that the earthquakes have rocked the entire province but Qadis district has suffered the most loss and inflicted more casualties.
The statement has called on aid agencies to cooperate with the local officials to assist the people affected by the natural disaster, reported The Khaama Press.
In the meantime, another spokesperson of the Taliban Inamullah Samangani has said that the number of casualties is only preliminary and it will most probably rise in the coming days.
Samangani added that the earthquakes have destroyed from 800 to one thousand houses, reported The Khaama Press.
