Africa's Covid-19 cases near 8.62 mn, death toll from pandemic at 222,301

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in reached 8,616,912 as of Friday afternoon, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialised healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 222,301, Xinhua news agency reported.

Some 8,064,499 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far, according to the CDC.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Libya are among the countries with the most cases in the continent.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

--IANS

int/shs

