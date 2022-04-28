Africa sees rise in measles as Covid-19 pandemic disrupts vaccines

-
ALSO READ
T20 WC, ENG vs SA Highlights: South Africa wins but out of semis race
ICC T20 WC SA vs BAN highlights: South Africa outclass Bangladesh by 6 wkts
Booster increases antibodies, improves protection against Omicron: Experts
Cases drop for 1st time as Africa's 4th Covid-19 wave ebbs: WHO
UN agencies appeal for $4.4 bn to assist 29.1 mn in Africa in 2022
-
Africa is seeing a surge of outbreaks of preventable diseases as a result of disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organisation said on Thursday.
The continent recorded a 400 per cent increase in measles, to more than 17,000 cases between January and March, compared to the same period last year, Dr. Benido Impouma, a WHO expert in Africa, told a press briefing.
Two years of disruptions by the coronavirus pandemic have had major effects on the provision of routine health services, with immunisation being seriously affected" in many countries, he said.
Twenty-four countries confirmed outbreaks of polio last year, four times more than in 2020. Last year 13 countries reported new outbreaks of yellow fever, rising from nine in 2020 and three in 2019, according to WHO figures.
The rise in outbreaks of other vaccine-preventable diseases is a warning sign," Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO regional director for Africa, said in a statement.
As Africa works hard to defeat COVID-19, we must not forget other health threats. Health systems could be severely strained not only by COVID-19 but by other diseases.
The continent of 1.3 billion people has reported 11.4 million COVID-19 cases, including 252,000 deaths, according to figures from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.
Although the virus had been trending downwards since January, the WHO reported a rise in cases on Thursday driven by a doubling of infection rates in South Africa, the African country most affected by the pandemic.
Impouma, the WHO official, said that in the wake of the pandemic the agency seeks to support countries to scale up COVID-19 vaccinations as well as routine immunisation services.
The same is true for routine immunisation as for COVID, said Helen Rees, executive director of a reproductive health and HIV institute at South Africa's University of the Witwatersrand.
There is the direct health ... problem, but there's this spinoff in terms of adversely affecting poor development and contributing to poverty, which is absolutely critical for our region.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU