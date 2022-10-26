JUST IN
Ahead of midterms, Joe Biden's job approval back down to 40%: Poll

A latest poll has revealed that US President Joe Biden's job approval rating has slipped back to 40 per cent

Joe Biden | US mid-term elections | United States

IANS  |  Washington 

Joe Biden

A latest poll has revealed that US President Joe Biden's job approval rating has slipped back to 40 per cent.

The number was a step down from the 44 per cent measured in August but still above his term-low 38 per cent from July, shows the new Gallup poll released on Tuesday..

In all other months in 2022, Biden's approval rating had been in the range between 40 per cent and 42 per cent, reports Xinhua news agency.

The latest survey conducted earlier this month found 56 per cent of Americans disapprove of Biden's performance.

His approval ratings continued to be starkly different by political party, with 85 per cent of Democrats and only 4 per cent of Republicans approving.

The 81-point gap in party ratings matches the average for Biden's presidency to date.

Thirty-nine per cent of political independents approve of the job Biden is doing, slightly above the 36 per cent average approval rating among independents from January to September.

Americans' evaluations of the job Biden is doing as president continue to be more negative than positive, as they have for over a year now.

Given the relationship between low job approval ratings and midterm election outcomes, Biden's unpopularity is likely to be a drag on his fellow Democrats' chances in the November 8 mid-term elections, according to Gallup.

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 11:46 IST

