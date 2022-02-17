Airbus delivered more planes last year to post record profit

-
ALSO READ
Airbus receives order for 111 planes from Air Lease Corporation
BOC Aviation Ltd delivers eight Airbus A320Neo aircraft to IndiGo
Fully electric plane can be ready in three years: Rolls-Royce Holdings
Tata, Airbus sign Rs 20,000-cr contract to manufacture military aircraft
Jet in 'advanced discussions' with Boeing, Airbus for buying aircraft
-
Airbus booked a record profit of 4.2 billion euros (USD4.8 billion) last year as the aircraft maker delivered more planes with the global economy rebounding from the coronavirus pandemic.
It is the first annual profit for the Toulouse, France, manufacturer since 2018, before the spread of COVID-19 reduced air travel to levels not seen in the jet era.
The delivered 611 commercial aircraft in 2021, up from 566 the year before. It's an important source of cash for aircraft manufacturers, driving revenue of 52.1 billion euros (USD59.2 billion) for Airbus last year.
And the company expects to carry that momentum through 2022, forecasting Thursday that it will deliver 720 commercial aircraft this year.
Orders were also robust in its helicopter and defense and space businesses.
CEO Guillaume Faury said 2021 was a year of transition, where our attention shifted from navigating the pandemic towards recovery and growth."
Accentuating that point, Faury said Airbus plans to reintroduce a dividend of 1.50 euro (USD1.70) per share, its first in two years.
The company recently canceled Qatar Airways orders for several planes amid a dispute over the quality of paint and surfaces on some Airbus jets. The Middle Eastern carrier is suing Airbus in a London court.
The spat has benefited U.S. rival Boeing, with Qatar announcing that it plans to order Boeing 737 Max jets instead.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU