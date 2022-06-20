Airlines' losses globally likely to be down to $ 9.7 bn this year: IATA DG

-
ALSO READ
Global air travel rebounds as Indians resume visiting Southeast Asia
Why Covid-19 means the era of ever cheaper air travel could be over
Nepal Army helicopter at possible crash site after tracking pilot's phone
Pollard to lead West Indies in limited-overs series against Ireland, Eng
Energy conference kicks off as Ukraine crisis leaves oil market in turmoil
-
The airlines' losses globally are expected to be down from USD 52 billion in 2021 to USD 9.7 billion this year and industry-wide profit should be on the horizon in 2023, Director General of IATA Willie Walsh said here on Monday.
International Air Transport Association (IATA) represents some 290 airlines comprising 83 per cent of global air traffic.
Walsh, in his inaugural speech at the 78th annual general meeting of IATA here, said that while the outlook for airlines globally is positive, the business environment remains challenging.
Listing all the challenges, he said inflation topped 9 per cent in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)- a group of 38 developed countries - in April.
"Our outlook expects (global) GDP to grow 3.4 per cent this year. Not bad but down on earlier forecasts, Walsh noted.
The World Bank expects energy prices to soar 50 per cent compared with 2021, he added.
"Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine has destabilised globalisation, threatened the world's food supply, and recreated a geopolitical divide not seen since the Cold War, he said.
Fixing battered balance sheets of airlines carrying debts of USD 650 billion will be a monumental challenge, he said, adding that there is no way to sugarcoat the bitter economic and political realities the airlines face globally.
"But the desire to travel and the necessity of moving goods are both solid. Our industry is now leaner, tougher, and nimbler. Our latest analysis shows losses in 2021 close to USD 42 billion, a huge loss, but down from our earlier estimate of USD 52 billion, Walsh said.
And we now believe that global losses will be cut further to USD 9.7 billion this year. Industry-wide profit should be on the horizon in 2023, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU