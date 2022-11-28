JUST IN
Iraqi PM says nearly $2.5 bn embezzled from tax authority recovered
Yemen's government signs $1 billion aid package with UAE-based fund
Al-Shabab extremist group attacks hotel in Somali capital Mogadishu

The extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for an unfolding armed attack on a hotel in the Somali capital

AP  |  Mogadishu 

The extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility Sunday for an unfolding armed attack on a hotel in the Somali capital.

Al-Shabab said in a broadcast on its own radio frequency Sunday that said its fighters attacked the hotel Villa Rose, which has a restaurant popular with government and security officials.

The hotel isn't far from the presidential palace in central Mogadishu, where a blast was heard, followed by gunfire.

There was no immediate word on any casualties. Such militant attacks are common in Mogadishu and other parts of the Horn of Africa nation.

Al-Shabab opposes Somalia's federal government, which is backed by African Union peacekeepers, and seeks to take power and enforce a strict version of Sharia law.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 08:10 IST

