Amazon hopes to hire 125,000 more workers, $18+ per hour average salary

-
ALSO READ
Amazon changes worker-productivity yardstick blamed for warehouse injuries
Amazon loses bid to halt New York's warehouse Covid-19 probe
Xander buys one million sq ft Warehouse in Chennai for Rs 500 crore
Impossible for Barcelona to match previous salary of Messi: La Liga prez
Aon Survey projects 9.4% avg salary increment in 2022, up from 8.8% in 2021
-
Amazon wants to hire 125,000 delivery and warehouse workers and said Tuesday that it is paying new hires an average of $18 an hour in a tight job market as more people shop online.
The company is also offering pay sign-on bonuses of $3,000 in some parts of the country.
Competition for hourly workers has become fierce, and many companies are offering higher pay, sign-on bonuses and other incentives. Last week, package delivery company UPS promised to handout job offers in 30 minutes after candidates apply for many of the 100,000 holiday workers it plans to hire.
Amazon has been doing more to lure workers, too. Last week it said it will start to pay full college tuition for hourly workers starting next year.
More people have shifted from stores to online shopping over the past year during the pandemic, and retailers have adjusted hiring to accommodate those patterns. Amazon, the nation's second-largest private employer, hired 500,000 people last year alone.
The company said Tuesday that it has opened more than 250 new delivery facilities this year, including warehouses and airport hubs, and plans to open 100 more facilities this month.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU