JUST IN
US FTC is preparing potential antitrust lawsuit against Amazon.com
Alphabet disappoints on sales as ad business slips after pandemic run-up
Twitter to share ad revenue with some content creators, says Musk
Ford returns to F1 after 2 decades as racing series see surge in popularity
Thousands of Salesforce employees get to know they've been sacked
Adani Enterprises shares removed from Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
Apple once again dominates smartphone profit, collects record 85% share
Google workers stage rallies against job cuts, low wages on US coasts
Qualcomm sees earnings below Street estimates as smartphone market sags
Apple, Alphabet and Amazon profits down as economic slump crimps demand
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
Mystery balloon discovery over Montana missile fields cancels US-China trip
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Amazon posts $149.2 bn in net sales, faces short-term uncertainty

Amazon on Friday reported that its net sales increased 9 per cent to $149.2 billion in the fourth quarter that ended December 31, compared with $137.4 billion in fourth quarter 2021.

Topics
Amazon | Q4 Results

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Amazon

Amazon on Friday reported that its net sales increased 9 per cent to $149.2 billion in the fourth quarter that ended December 31, compared with $137.4 billion in fourth quarter 2021.

The Jeff Bezos-founded e-commerce giant said that excluding the $5 billion unfavourable impact from year-over-year changes in foreign exchange rates throughout the quarter, net sales increased 12 per cent compared with fourth quarter 2021.

Net income decreased to $0.3 billion in the fourth quarter, compared with $14.3 billion.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) sales increased 20 per cent year-over-year to $21.4 billion.

Amazon now expects to post first-quarter revenue of between $121 billion and $126 billion, representing year-over-year growth of 4-8 per cent.

"Our relentless focus on providing the broadest selection, exceptional value, and fast delivery drove customer demand in our Stores business during the fourth quarter that exceeded our expectations -- and we're appreciative of all our customers who turned to Amazon this past holiday season," said Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO.

"In the short term, we face an uncertain economy, but we remain quite optimistic about the long-term opportunities for Amazon," he added.

Last month, Amazon announced to lay off 18,000 employees among its corporate workforce, after cutting a number of employees in November.

"We're working really hard to streamline our costs and trying to do so at the same time so that we don't give up on the long-term strategic investments that we believe can meaningfully change broad customer experiences and change Amazon over the long-term," Jassy said on the analysts' call.

--IANS

na/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Amazon

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 00:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.