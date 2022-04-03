Amazon's new union demands company start bargaining in may: Report

-
The union that Amazon.com workers recently voted to represent them has demanded the company start bargaining in early May and cease any changes to employment terms at their warehouse in the interim, according to a letter the group issued on Twitter.
The Amazon Labor Union also demanded the retailer respect workers’ rights to union representation during disciplinary meetings, the letter said. Amazon did not immediately comment. On Friday, after some 55 per cent of workers voted to make their warehouse in Staten Island, New York Amazon's first unionised worksite in US. REUTERS
Taliban announces ban on production of poppy
Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban announced a ban on Sunday on poppy production, even as farmers across the country began harvesting the bright red flower that produces the opium used to make heroin. The order warns farmers that their crops will be burned and they can be jailed if they proceed with the harvest.
The ban is reminiscent of the Taliban’s previous rule in the late 1990s when the religion-driven movement outlawed poppy production. At that time, the ban was staggered and implemented countrywide within two years. AP
6 dead, 9 injured in mass shooting in California
At least six people were killed and nine more wounded in a shooting in the California city of Sacramento early Sunday, police said. “Officers located at least 15 shooting victims, including 6 who are killed,” Sacramento police said in a statement on Twitter.
Earlier they had called for people to avoid the area “as a large police presence will remain and the scene remains active.” Video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background. AGENCIES
