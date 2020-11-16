Anti-France protests in Pakistan's Islamabad over 'blasphemous' sketches

-
ALSO READ
Islamabad HC to hear Sharif's plea against Avenfield reference on Sept 1
No Sharia constraints on constructing temple in Pak, says Islamic group
Pakistan to block social media app TikTok for "immoral" content: Report
Imran Khan slams Nawaz Sharif for accusing army chief of rigging elections
Pakistan coronavirus update: Govt rules out complete nationwide lockdown
-
A large number of supporters of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on Sunday marched from Liaquat Bagh Rawalpindi to Faizabad in Islamabad to protest against the publication of "blasphemous" sketches in France.
Taking to Twitter, Roohan Ahmed, a reporter with Samaa TV, said, "Thousands of supporters of Barelvi hardline group Tehreek-Labbaik Pakistan are marching towards Islamabad. Heavy contingent of police is deployed in areas around Faizabad to stop anti-France march."
Another Pakistan reporter IA Rajpoot tweeted, "More than 3k protesters of TLP are staging sit in at Faizabad Bridge even during heavy rain. Rally is led by Saad Rizvi, son of Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi. Other prominents are Allama Shafique Amini, Allama Abdul Ghafoor, Qari Shafique."
He had also reported that the situation in Faizabad has become tense. "TLP mob is staging sit in at Faizabad Bridge and there are unconfirmed reports that MOI will extend MS suspension or had extended."
Harald Doornbos, a journalist based in the Middle East, said, "There is an anti-France protest now in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. Demonstrators want to move towards Faizabad interchange, close to Islamabad."
It may be mentioned that the French Embassy is located in Islamabad.
Meanwhile, another Twitter user has slammed the Pakistan media for not reporting the demonstrations.
"15,000 'anti-France protesters' have sieged all entrances to Pindi/Islamabad. The government has failed to contain their advances. Cellphone services have been suspended. Not a single news room is reporting. @shiblifaraz keeping your people in the dark like this is criminal. Shame!" said Shahrukh Waheed, a freelance writer-documentary filmmaker in Pakistan.
In another tweet, he said, "Shameful display of spinelessness by all newsrooms in Pakistan. No coverage of the #PashtoonLongMarch2Miranshah and no coverage of what is happening in Islamabad/Rawalpindi. News rooms are supposed to report on what is happening in the country right? Yeh kia bharwat hai?"
Earlier, Dawn had reported that blockades have been installed at different entry points of the capital, including Faizabad, with the deployment of police and the paramilitary force to stop the protest rally of TLP from entering the city.
The TLP had given a call for 'Tahafuz Namoos-i-Risalat' march from Liaquat Bagh Rawalpindi to Faizabad in Islamabad on Sunday to protest against the publication of "blasphemous" sketches in France.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU