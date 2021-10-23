Antony Blinken, UN Chief discuss situation in Afghanistan, Ethiopia

-
US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday discussed topics of global importance including Afghanistan, according to US State Department.
In a statement, the state department said that Blinken and Guterres also discussed their shared concern over the worsening conflict in northern Ethiopia, including the escalating violence and its impact on humanitarian operations.
Secretary Blinken expressed US appreciation for the Secretary-General's efforts to address the humanitarian crisis and commended the efforts of the UN Country Team in Ethiopia, which continues to work under challenging conditions.
"The Secretary and Secretary-General Guterres discussed opportunities to strengthen international collaboration to stop the current hostilities, promote negotiations toward a sustainable ceasefire, and deliver life-saving assistance," the statement read.
