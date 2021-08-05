Apple faces patent lawsuit in US over iPhone security tools: Report

-
ALSO READ
Samsung in patent infringement suit for LG tech sold to patent troll
Apple to fix battery, performance issues in iPhone 11 via iOS 14.5 update
What is 'Other' in my iPhone storage, why is it taking up so much space?
iOS 14 now installed on 85% of compatible iPhones, shows Apple statistics
iOS 14.5 lets users unlock iPhone with face mask on, through Apple Watch
-
A non-practicing entity has filed a case against Apple in the US, claiming certain iPhone security features like user passcodes and other unlock methods infringe on owned patents.
Lodged in the patent holder-friendly US District Court for the Western District of Texas, the suit from Altpass LLC claims Apple's iPhone infringes on a pair of patents that detail methods of creating digital signatures that can later be used for user authentication. This can include passcode and password creation, as well as Face ID technology, the complaint alleges.
According to a report in AppleInsider, Altpass is leveraging US Patent Nos. 7,725,725 and 8,429,415, intellectual property filed for in 2006 and 2010, respectively.
The IP covers a fairly broad method of creating a "signature" (passcode, alphanumeric code, Face ID) and storing it for later retrieval using that signature to unlock a device.
More specifically, claims in both patents detail generating a signature by recording a signal from a keyboard, camera or other input mechanism, noting measurable variations in input as dictated by the user and storing at least a part of that data. This reference signature is later matched with user input for authentication purposes.
As proof of the alleged infringement, Altpass directs the court to a section of Apple's iPhone user guide for iOS 14 that covers setting or changing a passcode
The plaintiff seeks a finding of infringement and monetary damages in its lawsuit.
According to the report, not much is known about Altpass and the company fails to provide sufficient background in its filing, saying only that it operates out of an office in Austin, Texas.
--IANS
vc/na
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU