Apple to repair Face ID on iPhone XS without replacing entire device

-
ALSO READ
Apple iPhone 13 Pro review: Many small upgrades together make a big package
Pro Kabaddi League 2021 to start on Dec 22 in Bengaluru without spectators
Chip firm TSMC Q4 profit rises 16.4% to a record, beats market forecasts
Xiaomi 11T Pro review: An entry-level premium smartphone ahead of peers
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
-
Cupertino based tech giant Apple is planning to repair Face ID on for the iPhone XS and newer without replacing the entire device.
Apple said authorised technicians will soon have access to a new TrueDepth Camera service part containing all Face ID and front camera modules, allowing for same-unit repairs, reports MacRumors.
This will reduce the number of whole-unit repairs completed, as part of the company's commitment to reduce the carbon footprint of its products, the report added.
Apple Store and Apple Authorised Service Providers will use a diagnostic tool called Apple Service Toolkit to determine if a device qualifies for same-unit Face ID repair instead of a whole-unit repair or 'iPhone Rear System' repair.
Apple originally introduced the Face ID technology on the iPhone X.
Last year, Apple announced a new self service repair program for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, that will allow customers who feel comfortable to carry out their own repairs using genuine Apple parts. Customers will also receive recycling credit when they return their used parts after fixing their devices.
Meanwhile, Apple is planning to launch the iPhone 14 in or around September and now a report from a Chinese media outlet claiming that TSMC is ready to take all 5G modem orders for its upcoming iPhones.
--IANS
wh/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU