Apple workers to return to offices beginning April 11 after several delays

Tech giant Apple's employees will start to return to offices on April 11, media reports say.
According to CNBC, the news comes more than two years after the majority of Apple's corporate workforce started working from home because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The move signals that big employers in California are comfortable enough with risks regarding Covid-19 infection to reopen offices as cases drop in the state and across the country.
The global return-to-office plan for Apple comes after Google said this week that its employees would return on April 4.
Apple was one of the first companies to tell its employees to work from home in March 2020, even though the company's culture emphasises in-person collaboration and that the development of new hardware products is best performed by on-site employees.
Apple's stores are open around the world, and on Thursday, it announced that it's resuming in-person classes and workshops in stores, the report said.
The Big Tech company has delayed its return to the office several times over the past two years as Covid cases have risen and fallen during that time. Late last year, Apple pushed back a February 1 return-to-office date.
