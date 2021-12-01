Appropriate to consider wrapping up taper a few months sooner: US Fed chief

-
ALSO READ
Taper tantrum: Indian stock market likely to underperform, says Chris Wood
India not to be impacted by US Fed's likely liquidity taper: Govt official
World shares fall as markets await Fed meeting, taper timeline
Wall Street ends higher as Fed signals bond-buying taper soon
Stocks approach historically strong period but Fed taper looms
-
US Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell has said that it is appropriate to consider wrapping up the central bank's taper of asset purchases "a few months sooner" amid inflation pressures.
"The economy is very strong and inflationary pressures are higher, and it is therefore appropriate in my view to consider wrapping up the taper of our asset purchases ... perhaps a few months sooner," Powell on Tuesday told lawmakers at a hearing before the Senate Banking Committee.
"I expect that we will discuss that at our upcoming meeting," he said, referring to the Fed's policy meeting on December 14-15.
The Fed in November began to reduce its monthly asset purchase program of $120 billion by $15 billion. At this pace, the Fed would end its asset purchases by June 2022, Xinhua news agency reported.
While Fed officials generally supported the plan to reduce asset purchases by $15 billion a month, some Fed officials wanted a faster pace to give the central bank leeway to raise rates sooner, according to the minutes of the Fed's November policy meeting released last week.
Fed Governor Christopher Waller has recently urged the central bank to speed up the pace of tapering asset purchases in response to the surging inflation.
"The rapid improvement in the labor market and the deteriorating inflation data have pushed me towards favouring a faster pace of tapering and a more rapid removal of accommodation in 2022," Waller said.
The consumer price index (CPI) rose 6.2 per cent in October from 2020, the strongest annual gain in more than 30 years, according to the US Labor Department.
Powell also added that the recent rise in Covid-19 cases and the emergence of the Omicron variant pose downside risks to US employment and economic activity and increased uncertainty for inflation.
"Greater concerns about the virus could reduce people's willingness to work in person, which would slow progress in the labor market and intensify supply-chain disruptions," he said.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU