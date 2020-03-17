ArcelorMittal, Nippon sign $5.15 bn loan pact to refinance Essar Steel buy

-
ALSO READ
ArcelorMittal set to close Rs 42,000-cr Essar Steel deal next week
ArcelorMittal initiates Rs 42,000 cr payment for Essar Steel acquisition
ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel complete acquisition of Essar Steel
ArcelorMittal makes $1.6 bn equity contribution for Essar Steel acquisition
Coronavirus outbreak: ArcelorMittal fears impact on profits, sales
-
Japan's biggest steelmaker Nippon Steel Corp said on Tuesday its joint venture with ArcelorMittal has signed a $5.15 billion loan agreement with Japanese banks, including Japan Bank for International Cooperation.
The 10-year-term loan would be used to refinance their acquisition of Essar Steel India, now known as ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ltd.
Other banks part of the loan pact are MUFG Bank Ltd, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, Mizuho Bank Europe N.V. and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Ltd (London Branch), Nippon Steel said in a statement.
Last November, India's Supreme Court cleared the path for ArcelorMittal to take over bankrupt Essar Steel, following a legal tussle that had dragged through multiple courts for over two years.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU