Argentina, IMF reach preliminary $44.5 bn deal to resolve debt burden

and the Monetary Fund (IMF) have reached a preliminary $44.5 billion agreement to help the South American country manage its debt burden, the Ministry here said.

The "Debt Refinancing Agreement between the Argentine Republic and the Monetary Fund" will be promptly submitted to Congress for approval, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying in a statement.

"After intense negotiations, the national government managed to reach an agreement with the that will allow the country to refinance the commitments assumed" in 2018, the Ministry said, referring to a loan deal between the and Argentina's previous government.

The lending agency issued a statement on Thursday, saying the two sides reached "a staff-level agreement on the economic and financial policies to be supported by a 30-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Arrangement".

The deal "aims to provide with balance of payments and budget support to address the country's most pressing economic challenges and to enhance the prospects of all Argentines by implementing measures designed to promote growth and protect essential social programs", the added in the statement.

The staff-level agreement is still subject to approval by the IMF's Executive Board, it said.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)