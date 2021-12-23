Asian shares advance, dollar soft as markets decide Omicron fallout limited

-
ALSO READ
Mexico reports first case of Covid variant Omicron in S Africa returnee
Oil rises but set for 5% weekly drop as Delta variant of Covid-19 spreads
Oil prices drop 2% as rapid Omicron spread dims fuel demand outlook
Omicron's high transmissibility rate worrying factor: Indian health experts
Delhi detects 4 more cases of Omicron variant, tally rises to 6: Minister
-
A global share rally continued in early Asian trading on Thursday and the safe haven dollar was on the back foot as markets took cheer from positive signs about the impact of the omicron variant of COVID-19 and U.S. economic data.
Japan's Nikkei gained 0.3% and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6%, a third successive session of gains after taking a jolt on Monday when fears about the new strain of coronavirus gripped markets and pushed investors to safe haven assets.
"The unpredictable path of the pandemic and its related impacts on growth and inflation continue to dominate investor risk appetite," said David Chao global market strategist Asia Pacific at Invesco.
"The recent health data from the UK and other places around the world indicate that the worst case is unlikely: even though transmission rates are reportedly higher, this variant seems less virulent and less prone to cause serious illnesses or death."
The risk of needing to stay in hospital for patients with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is 40% to 45% lower than for patients with the Delta variant, according to research by London's Imperial College published on Wednesday.
Overnight the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.74%, the S&P 500 gained 1.02%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.18%, after data showed U.S. consumer confidence improved further in December, and the White House said it was resuming talks on a massive social spending and climate change bill with holdout senator Joe Manchin. [.N]
However, while markets on both sides of the Pacific have gained this week, MSCI's broad Asian benchmark's gains began from Monday's year low, while U.S. benchmarks are in sight of last month's record highs.
Strong economic growth in the United States and jitters sparked by sweeping regulatory changes in China earlier this year which roiled shares in industries from technology, to property have driven investment away from Asia.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index has been hard hit, falling 15% in 2021, which would be its worst year since 2011.
On Thursday, the benchmark rose 0.45%, though index constituent JD.com's shares dropped as much as 9% after the ecommerce company's largest shareholder Tencent said it would give most of its $16.4 billion stake to its own shareholders as a dividend. [L4N2T802E]
In currency markets, in line with the "risk on" mood the dollar index was at 96.042, not far from the overnight low of 96.020, touched for the first time since Dec. 17.
Recent losses have been fairly broad-based; the euro has gained for the last four sessions, and the Australian dollar - often seen as proxy for risk appetite - is up 1.1% on the week.
The benchmark 10-year yield was last at 1.4145%, comfortably in the middle of its recent range.
Oil prices also rose, again in line with optimism about the state of the global economy, also helped by a larger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. inventories Wednesday. [O/R]
Brent crude futures rose 0.3% to $75.53 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 0.38% to $73.04.
Spot gold was steady at $1,804 an ounce, above the symbolic $1,800 level, helped by the weaker dollar. [GOL/]
(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Stephen Coates)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU