At least 12 people killed in explosion in western Afghan city of Herat

-
ALSO READ
Multiple unfounded bomb threats made at Ivy League campuses, say officials
Bomb threat call from CRPF headquarters in Delhi; declared hoax
One killed, five hurt in Ludhiana court blast, high alert in Punjab
Amit Shah briefed on Ludhiana blast that killed 1; MHA seeks report
Ludhiana court blast: Deceased believed to be handler of bomb
-
At least 12 people were killed and 25 others wounded in an explosion in Afghanistan's western province of Herat on Friday.
"The death toll of the blast in PD 12 of Herat city has risen to 12, with 25 wounded, provincial health officials said, saying the explosives were buried in a sports field and triggered as young people were playing," TOLOnews reported.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.
Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in August last year, dozens of attacks have been reported throughout the country, including some claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group.
Earlier, in January, at least seven people were killed and 9 injured in an explosion in the city of Herat.
The bomb blast hit a minibus in PD12 of the capital of Herat province, TOLOnews reported. At least four women were among the dead, the report added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU