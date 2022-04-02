S Africa surpasses 1000,000 Covid-19 deaths; restrictions set to be eased

-
ALSO READ
US CDC projects over 62,000 Covid-related deaths in coming 4 weeks
Covid-19: Zero deaths in Mumbai for 5th time in Feb; 168 test positive
LIVE updates: Ukraine agrees for talks with Russia on Belarus border
South Africa Omicron variant excess deaths a fraction of other waves
India-UK joint exercise: 5th-gen fighters to debut over Arabian Sea
-
South Africa has surpassed the 100,000-mark in COVID-19 related deaths, but the government still plans to end the lockdown restrictions "soon", despite scientists warnings that a fifth wave is imminent next month as winter season starts.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases reported on Friday that the total number of fatalities from the pandemic now stood at 100,020.
But the government still plans to lift the national State of Disaster soon and has no plans to introduce a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy in the country, Deputy President David Mabuza told the South African parliament.
Mabuza was responding to oral questions in parliament.
We think (forcing people to vaccinate) would be crossing the red line'. All we can do is encourage our people to go and vaccinate," Mabuza said.
Despite a wide range of initiatives to encourage large-scale vaccination, there has a been a great reluctance to do so, spurred on by optimism after the government relaxed regulations that enforced mask-wearing in public, and opened up sports and entertainment facilities to increased spectator and audience numbers.
Mabuza said the easing of these regulations announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week was part of attempts to convince citizens to take the vaccine voluntarily, as they would be required to show this when attending events.
Mabuza also said plans announced by Ramaphosa for amended health regulations to replace the much harsher 'State of Disaster' laws that have been in place for over two years now were underway, despite warnings from experts about the risk of a fifth wave.
He confirmed the views of some scientists that this wave would be less severe than previous ones, because the population had reportedly developed a level of herd immunity.
While the government would not enforce vaccination, the new health regulations, which are out for public comment until 15 April before being promulgated, still make provision for employers to insist on staff being vaccinated to continue working in their offices.
While no government mandate will be introduced, planned regulations will still allow private groups to introduce their own mandates.
Some major companies have been at the centre of controversy for insisting that employees provide proof of vaccination, especially those who work in areas where they come into contact with members of the public as part of their duties.
Unions have opposed this move and have threatened to challenge it in court as an infringement of the constitutional rights of employees.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU