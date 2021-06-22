Audio meet app Clubhouse working on private messaging feature: Report

-
Invite-only audio meet app Clubhouse is apparently working on its own private messaging feature, at a time when companies like Facebook and Spotify are launching a copycat service to take on Clubhouse which has grown in popularity.
The company appears to have accidentally leaked a private messaging feature called Backchannel to some users late last week.
According to a report in The Verge, Backchannel is likely to let users chat via text instead of audio, just like WhatsApp or Telegram.
It is still unclear whether Clubhouse will eventually launch this messaging feature or not.
"As part of our product building process, Clubhouse regularly explores and tests potential features. These functions sometimes become part of the app, sometimes they don't. We do not comment on potential features," a company spokesperson was quoted as saying in the report.
The news comes at a time when Facebook has rolled out Live Audio Rooms and podcasts on its platforms for public figures and select users in the US.
In the coming weeks, the company will expand the ability for more public figures and Groups to host a Live Audio Room and introduce new features.
People on iOS and Android can discover Live Audio Rooms to join from places like News Feed and via notifications.
Spotify has also debuted Greenroom, its live audio Clubhouse rival.
