Australia's Qantas unveils plans for new non-stop international flights

-
ALSO READ
Australian carrier Qantas to start flights on Sydney-Bengaluru route
Qantas to cut Q3 capacity by about a third as Covid-19 cases rise
Tennis: Top-ranked Novak Djokovic spends religious day in detention
Would like to see a day-night game being played at MCG: Brendon Julian
Djokovic wants to see justice served, truth revealed, says brother Djordje
-
Australian flag carrier, Qantas on Monday unveiled plans for new non-stop flights from Sydney and Melbourne to cities, including New York and London, starting from 2025.
The carrier, which has been working on endurance flying under Project Sunrise for years, announced that it is ordering 12 Airbus A350-1000 aircraft to service the routes, reports Xinhua news agency.
They are expected to cut up to four hours of total travel time compared with one-stop options at present.
"It's the last frontier and the final fix for the tyranny of distance that has traditionally challenged travel to Australia," Qantas CEO Alan Joyce said in a statement.
"The cabin is being specifically designed for maximum comfort in all classes for long-haul flying," he said.
The planes will carry 238 passengers in four classes, including first, business, premium economy and economy, and have a "wellbeing zone" in the centre, with more than 40 per cent of the cabin dedicated to premium seating.
Global travellers can also expect more direct routes to Australia as Joyce said the aircraft will also be able to operate non-stop flights to Australia from destinations such as Paris and Frankfurt.
The carrier also released its third-quarter trading update on Monday, which showed domestic travel demand is returning to pre-Civud-19 levels ahead of expectations.
Demand for international travel is also recovering, particularly as more Covid-19 restrictions ease.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU