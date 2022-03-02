Avoid congested Shehyni-Medyka border: Indian Embassy issues advisory

-
ALSO READ
We've set up 3 teams for exit out of western Ukraine: India envoy to Poland
China's embassy in Ukraine warns Chinese nationals to avoid unstable areas
India demands 'urgent safe passages' for its nationals in Ukraine
US orders families of embassy employees in Kyiv to evacuate from Ukraine
Ukraine crisis: Indian embassy in Kyiv advises country's students to leave
-
The Embassy of India in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday (local time) issued an urgent advisory to Indian nationals in Ukraine saying Indians in Lviv and Ternopil in the western side of the country may travel to Budomierz border for quicker entry into Poland.
"Indians presently in Lviv and Ternopil and other places in western Ukraine may travel at the earliest to Budomierz border check-point for a relatively quick entry into Poland," the Embassy of India in Poland said in a statement.
Alternatively, they are advised to travel south to transit via Hungary or Romania, the embassy added.
The embassy stated that Indian citizens may avoid the Shehyni-Medyka border crossing which continues to be congested.
The Embassy of India in Poland said that it has officials deployed in Medyka and Budomierz border check-points who receive all evacuees and facilitate their travel to India.
"Those who enter Poland from any other border crossing where Indian officials are not deployed may kindly travel directly to Hotel Prezydencki, ul. Podwislocze 48 in Rzeszow where all arrangements have been made for their stay and from where Operation Ganga flights to India are being operated regularly," the embassy said.
It further said that the transportation charges will be paid at the hotel by the Embassy, in case the Indian student does not have the funds for this.
After Russia's forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, the Government of India has launched "Operation Ganga" to bring back stranded students and Indian citizens from the conflict-torn Ukraine.
24x7 Control Centres have been set up to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals through the border crossing points with Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia. A dedicated Twitter Account (@opganga) has been set up to assist Operation Ganga.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU