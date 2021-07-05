Bangla PM Hasina gifts 2,600 kg mangoes to Modi as 'memento of friendship'

-
ALSO READ
Modi, Hasina launch new passenger train between India and Bangladesh
UN ready to assist in ongoing rescue efforts in Uttarakhand: Guterres
PM Modi holds talks with Sheikh Hasina; India, Bangladesh sign 5 MoUs
PM Modi condoles demise of Cong leader Indira Hridayesh
Uttarakhand flood: 16 labourers rescued, 7 bodies recovered, 125 missing
-
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has gifted 2,600 kg of the Haribhanga variety of mangoes to her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi as a "memento of friendship".
A truck carrying 260 cartons of mangoes crossed the Bangladesh-India border through the Benapole port in Jessore on Sunday afternoon, the Daily Star newspaper reported.
The mangoes are a "memento of friendship" between the two countries, Deputy Commissioner of Benapole Customs House Anupam Chakma was quoted as saying in the report.
The mangoes are of the Haribhanga variety grown in Rangpur region, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.
Haribhanga mangoes are round in shape, highly fleshy, fibreless and typically weigh 200 to 400 grams.
First secretary (political) of the Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh in Kolkata, Md Samiul Quader, received the mangoes, which are also for President Ram Nath Kovind and other political leaders, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, according to the United News of Bangladesh (UNB) news agency.
Mango diplomacy has been a tradition in Indian subcontinental politics. Former Pakistani presidents Zia-ul-Haq and Pervez Musharraf were among the dignitaries who presented the Indian government with mangoes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU