Bangladesh foreign minister calls on President Kovind, discusses ties

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday called on President Ram Nath Kovind, who is on a three-day State visit to the country, and discussed bilateral issues.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh said that the two dignitaries reiterated their wish to further consolidate the existing friendly ties between the countries.
"FM Dr. Momen called on the President of India @rashtrapatibhvn and discussed bilateral issues. The dignitaries reiterated their wish to further consolidate the existing friendly ties between the two countries. Among others, SM @MdShahriarAlam and FS MB Momen were present," Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a tweet.
Earlier today, President Kovind was received by Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid and First Lady Rashida Hamid upon his arrival in Dhaka.
President Kovind who is will be in Bangladesh till December 17 is scheduled to attend the country's 50th Victory Day celebrations as a guest of honour.
This is the first foreign visit of President Kovind since the COVID-19 outbreak.
