Centre okays India, Poland treaty over legal assistance in criminal matters

India and Poland treaty on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters was approved by the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.
It will enhance capability and effectiveness of both countries in investigation and prosecution of crimes, including crimes related to terrorism through mutual legal assistance.
The Treaty aims to enhance effectiveness of both the countries in investigation and prosecution of crime, through cooperation and mutual legal assistance in criminal matters.
In the context of transnational crime and its linkages to terrorism, the proposed Treaty will provide a broad legal framework for bilateral cooperation with Poland in investigation and prosecution of crime as well as in tracing, restrain and confiscation of proceeds and instruments of crime as well as the funds meant to finance terrorist acts.
After signing and ratification of the Treaty, suitable Gazette Notifications will be issued under the relevant provisions of Cr.P.C. 1973 to give effect to the provisions of the Treaty in India.
The gazette notification is accessible to the general public outside the government domain and it will provide increased awareness and transparency on mutual cooperation between India and Poland in the field of mutual legal assistance in criminal matters.
It will increase the effectiveness of India in tackling criminal activities involving Poland. Once in operation, the Treaty will be instrumental in gaining better inputs and insights in the modus operandi of organised criminals and terrorists.
These in turn can be used to fine tune policy decisions in the field of internal security.
