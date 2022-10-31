JUST IN
Donald Trump's organisation faces criminal tax fraud trial over perks
Nearly 100 dead, dozens missing in storm-ravaged Philippines: Official
Oil slips as China's Covid-19 curbs outweigh concerns over US output
Witnesses say 'it was like a hell' inside South Korean Halloween stampede
Dollar strengthens as US Fed expected to stay hawkish; yen fragile
UN chief alters travel plan in a bid to save Ukraine grain deal: Report
Statue honouring Sikh soldiers unveiled in UK's Leicester city: Report
Taliban deny entry of female students in campus for not wearing Burqa
UN assists more than 4.6 million people in Afghanistan amid reeling crisis
Musk tweets link to unfounded conspiracy after attack on Pelosi's husband
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
The CCI's Google orders: How does it impact innovation for apps
Business Standard

Barrage of Russian strikes on key infrastructure in Ukrainian cities

Ukrainian officials on Monday morning reported a massive barrage of Russian strikes on critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other cities

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | Kiev Ukraine | Ukraine

AP  |  Kyiv 

Ukraine, Russia
Photo: Reuters

Ukrainian officials on Monday morning reported a massive barrage of Russian strikes on critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other cities.

Part of the Ukrainian capital was cut off from power and water supplies as a result, its mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Officials also reported possible power outages in the cities of Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia resulting from the strikes.

The attack comes two days after Russia accused Ukraine of a drone attack against Russia's Black Sea Fleet off the coast of the annexed Crimean peninsula.

Ukraine has denied the attack, saying that Russia mishandled its own weapons, but Moscow still announced halting its participation in a UN-brokered deal to allow safe passage of ships carrying grain from Ukraine.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 12:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.