Ukraine conflict: Germany pushes towards energy independence from Russia

-
ALSO READ
Kyiv seeks to seize Russia's assets for post-war recovery: Ukrainian PM
Biden is skeptical on Russia scaling back operations in Ukraine's Kyiv
US lawmakers in Kyiv vow to help Ukraine defeat Russian President Putin
Ukraine slams Russia's attack on Kyiv amid new Mariupol rescue effort
Ukraine insists on territorial integrity as Kyiv-Moscow peace talks loom
-
The German government's new plan seeks to encourage all segments of society to use energy more efficiently in order to reduce the country's dependence on Russian fossil fuels by next winter.
"The cheapest and most efficient contribution to greater independence is less energy consumption," Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Robert Habeck said on Tuesday as he presented the plan.
If gas deliveries to Germany from Russia were halted, the country's industry and households would be 2 to 12 billion cubic metres of gas short next winter, depending on the weather, according to the Berlin-based energy consultancy, Aurora Energy Research.
"The coming winter is the critical phase," said Aurora expert Casimir Lorenz. However, it would probably take until 2027 or 2028 before Germany and the European Union (EU) would no longer have to fear gas shortages, Xinhua news agency reported.
Driven by the soaring energy and motor fuel prices, inflation in Germany already climbed to 7.4 per cent, a 40-year high, in April. Eurozone inflation was even higher at 7.5 per cent.
After the German government recently lowered its annual economic growth forecast to 2.2 per cent, the European Commission followed suit on Monday and slashed its 2022 gross domestic product growth forecast for Germany from 4 to 2.7 per cent, and increased the projected inflation rate to 6.1 from 3.5 per cent.
"Risks to the European economy from energy commodity supply disruptions remain very high," said Joachim Lang, Chief Executive of the Federation of German Industries, warning that an interruption of Russian gas exports would "stall growth in Europe and send the EU into recession".
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU