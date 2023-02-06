Beyonce scripts history, becomes most decorated Grammy winner of all time

There's truly nobody like Queen Bey!

has scripted history by shattering the record for the singer with the most Grammy Awards.

By winning 32 Grammys, she has become the most decorated artist in Grammy history.

"I'd like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre," she said while accepting her award for best dance / electronic album for "RENAISSANCE."

While accepting the award, Queen B gave an emotional speech. She said, "I want to thank God for protecting me... I'd like to thank my uncle Johnny who is not here but he is here in spirit..."

She added, "I'd like to thank my parents, my father, my mother, for loving me, for pushing me. I'd like to thank my beautiful husband, and my beautiful children who are watching at home."

Following the win, host Trevor Noah described as the GOAT. "It's done. It's officially done," Noah said.

Earlier who won the Best R & B Song' for 'Cuff It', arrived fashionably late at the venue and Nile Rodgers accepted the award for her.

Beyonce still has three more categories to look forward to. She also had the highest number of nominations this year - nine in total.

She has been nominated in the categories - 'Record Of The Year' for 'Break My Soul', 'Album Of The Year' for 'RENAISSANCE', 'Song Of The Year' for 'Break My Soul', 'Best Dance/Electronic Album' for 'RENAISSANCE', 'Best R & B Performance' for 'Virgo's Groove', 'Best Traditional R & B Performance' for 'Plastic Off the Sofa', 'Best R & B Song' for 'Cuff It', and 'Best Song Written For Visual Media' for 'Be Alive [From King Richard]'.

With 31 honours under his belt, conductor Georg Solti earlier held the title. (Last year, Beyonce became the most-awarded female musician in history when she received her 28th golden gramophone.

