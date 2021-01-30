Biden govt supports dialogue to find political solution to Afghanistan

-
ALSO READ
Joe Biden administration set to review Trump era deal with Taliban
US State Secy speaks with Afghan President, discusses bilateral partnership
Kamala Harris suspends travel after staffer tests Covid-19 positive
Joe Biden, Harris reaffirm racial equity, diverse Cabinet in White House
Kamala Harris says no tax increase for annual income below $400,000
-
The Biden administration is having a hard look at the extent to which the Taliban are complying with the conditions of the peace agreement and supports the negotiations between the stakeholders to find a durable political settlement to the long-standing conflict in Afghanistan, a top US official has said.
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday the Biden administration supports the previous Trump administration's decision of setting up negotiations between the stakeholders in Afghanistan.
The Trump administration signed the peace deal with Taliban in February last year in Doha. The accord drew up plans for withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan in exchange for security guarantees from the insurgent group. As part of the deal, the US committed to withdraw its 12,000 troops within 14 months. There are currently only 2,500 American troops left in the country.
The Taliban committed to prevent other groups, including al Qaeda, from using Afghan soil to recruit, train or fund raise toward activities that threaten the US or its allies.
"In that context, we will make decisions about our force posture and our diplomatic strategy going forward, Sullivan said.
"What the previous administration did in terms of setting up and supporting negotiations between the stakeholders in Afghanistan toward a just, durable political settlement to that conflict, that basic frame is something that we very much support, he said at an event organised by the US Institute of Peace, a Congress-funded think-tank.
"We want to support negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban and others to get to that just and sustainable outcome in addition to looking at the US-Taliban agreement and what it means for our forces going forward, Sullivan said.
Although the Taliban stopped attacks on international forces as part of the historic deal, it continued to fight the Afghan government. As a condition of starting talks with the Afghan government, the Taliban demanded that thousands of their members be released in a prisoner swap.
Direct talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban began in Doha in September last year, but a breakthrough is yet to be reached.
Levels of violence in Afghanistan remain high with journalists, activists, politicians and women judges among those killed in targeted assassinations.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU