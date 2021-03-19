Biden reaffirms commitment to re-engagement with international institutions

-
US President Joe Biden, on Thursday (local time), hosted Permanent Representatives from the UN Security Council, where he reaffirmed the US commitment to values-based global leadership and re-engagement with international institutions, in particular the United Nations.
India was a part of this virtual gathering where India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti outlined New Delhi's commitment to reformed multilateralism and rule of law.
"Privileged to virtually call on @POTUS Biden with Ambs/PRs of #UNSC. Underlined India's commitment to: Reformed multilateralism; Democracy, Pluralism and Rule of Law; Maritime Security, UN Peacekeeping and Counterterrorism; Development for All, #VaccineMaitri & #COP26," Tirumurti wrote in a tweet.
According to a readout from The White House, Biden reiterated the importance of working with global partners and through multilateral institutions to end the pandemic, improve global health security, and ensure "that our nations drive an equitable and sustainable economic recovery."
"President Joe Biden hosted Permanent Representatives from the UN Security Council, where he reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to values-based global leadership and re-engagement with international institutions, in particular the United Nations... President Biden also announced to the gathering that the United States intends to formally join the United Nation's Group of Friends on Climate and Security," stated the readout.
Thanking U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield for her stewardship as the United States holds the Presidency of the Council this month, "the President also noted the need for the UNSC action on a range of regional crises, including those in Burma, Ethiopia, Libya, Syria, and Yemen."
Biden was also joined by Special Presidential Envoy on Climate John Kerry and Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer, who briefed the group on U.S. priorities regarding climate change and regional security issues, respectively.
