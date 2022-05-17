US Prez Biden sends greetings to Buddhists across the world on Vesak

-
US President Joe Biden sent greetings to the Buddhist community around the world on the occasion of Vesak, also known as Buddha Jayanti and Buddha Purnima, a day which commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and death of Gautama Buddha.
"Jill and I extend warm wishes to Buddhists in the United States and around the world as they celebrate Vesak. This sacred day is a time to reflect on the Buddha's teachings, including the need to work for peace and justice, recognize our common humanity, respect and preserve the nature that surrounds us, and cultivate humility and compassion," Biden said in a White House statement.
"The Buddha taught that we are but guests visiting this world, and for over 2,500 years, those who adhere to these teachings have enriched and strengthened this world we share," he added.
President also expressed honour for the American Buddhists who contributed to the US in advancing common values.
Buddha Purnima is an auspicious day to mark the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha, who is believed to be the ninth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, as per Vedic literature. Buddha Purnima falls on 'Purnima' or full moon night.
Buddha was a philosopher who achieved enlightenment after 49 days of uninterrupted meditation under the Bodhi (banyan) tree in Bodhgaya, discovering the key to ending 'suffering'. He claimed that 'four noble truths' held the solution.
Buddha's birth and death dates are unknown. Most historians place his birth between 563 and 483 B.C. Most people believe Buddha was born in Lumbini, Nepal, and died in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, at the age of 80.
