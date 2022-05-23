Biden supports Japan joining UN Security Council, says PM Kishida

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says President supports Japan's bid to join a reformed .

If approved by the UN, would join Britain, China, France, Russia, and the US as permanent members of the body's security council.

Biden also gave his blessing for next year's Group of Seven summit to be held in Kishida's hometown of Hiroshima.

The comments came at a news conference after Biden and Kishida held face-to-face talks Monday in Tokyo.

Japan's desire to win a seat on the council is hardly a given, and comes amidst calls for reform of the Security Council.

