Joe Biden thanks Verizon, AT & T for agreeing to delay 5G deployment

-
ALSO READ
Verizon results beat estimates as 5G push attracts more customers
Vahan raises $8 million in funding round led by Khosla Ventures
AT&T, Verizon reject US request to delay rollout of 5G wireless tech
Verizon to make Google's Messages default app on Android devices from 2022
Airlines warn of flight delays as AT&T, Verizon balk at 5G delay
-
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday (local time) thanked Verizon and AT & T for agreeing to delay 5G deployment around key airports.
"I want to thank Verizon and AT & T for agreeing to delay 5G deployment around key airports and to continue working with the Department of Transportation on safe 5G deployment at this limited set of locations," read Biden's statement on 5G Agreement.
There was uproar among Airlines companies over the deployment of 5G signals next to runways that could interfere with the key safety equipment that pilots rely on to take off and land in inclement weather.
"This agreement will avoid potentially devastating disruptions to passenger travel, cargo operations, and our economic recovery while allowing more than 90 per cent of wireless tower deployment to occur as scheduled," said Biden.
"This agreement protects flight safety and allows aviation operations to continue without significant disruption and will bring more high-speed internet options to millions of Americans," added the US President.
Meanwhile, Biden also said that expanding 5G and promoting competition in internet service are critical priorities and tomorrow will be a massive step in the right direction.
"My team has been engaging non-stop with the wireless carriers, airlines, and aviation equipment manufacturers to chart a path forward for 5G deployment and aviation to safely co-exist - and, at my direction, they will continue to do so until we close the remaining gap and reach a permanent, workable solution around these key airports," said Biden.
United Airlines said the US government's current 5G rollout plan will have a devastating impact on aviation, negatively affecting an estimated 1.25 million United passengers, at least 15,000 flights and much-needed goods and tons of cargo travelling through more than 40 of the largest airports in the country annually.
"We implore the Biden administration to act quickly and apply the same common-sense solutions here that have clearly worked so well around the world," said United Airlines statement.
United Airlines said that it will not "compromise on safety - full stop" and urged the federal government to follow successfully designed policies of other countries to ensure the safe deployment of 5G technology.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU