Blinken, Ukraine minister discuss more assistance to war-torn nation

-
ALSO READ
Europe's largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine on fire after shelling
Japan, Vietnam sign defence transfer deal amid worries of China's muscle
Myanmar to further extend ceasefire with ethnic armed groups until 2022 end
7 military aircrafts of Chinese PLA enter Taiwan's air defence zone
Amid Russia-Ukraine crisis, US and Albania call for emergency UNSC meeting
-
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had a telephonic conversation and discussed their coordinated efforts to provide Ukraine with additional security and humanitarian assistance, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a readout.
The official statement was released after the call and it reads, "Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today by phone with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba," Sputnik reported on Thursday.
"They discussed coordinated efforts to provide additional security assistance and humanitarian support to Ukraine," the statement added.
Blinken and Kuleba also discussed the ongoing diplomatic efforts to stop Russia's military operation, Price said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU