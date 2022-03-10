Pakistan, Afghanistan make new agreement on free movement of trucks

-
The adviser to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Afghanistan and Pakistan have come up with a new agreement with the Taliban on free commuting of trucks between the two countries.
Taking to Twitter, the PM's Adviser for Commerce and Investment said that as per the agreement, trucks of both countries can commute freely, after receiving a temporary licence from March 21.
"We have finally done it! Historical development on the regional connectivity front! We wish to share that Pakistan & Afghanistan have allowed free movement of each other's trucks between the two countries and cross stuffing w.e.f. 21 March 2022," Abdul Razak Dawood said on March 8.
He added that Afghan Transporters can obtain Temporary Admission Documents (TAD) from Pakistan Embassy at Kabul and Consulate in Kandahar, while transporters from Pakistan can obtain TAD from Consulates in Peshawar and Quetta.
"This is a historic development and will go a long way in enhancing our connectivity and trade relations with Afghanistan, Central Asia, and beyond," the Advisor said in another Tweet.
On the other hand, the Taliban's acting Foreign Minister Amir Kham Mottaqi has met Chinese Ambassador Wang Yu in Kabul.
Chief spokesperson and Deputy Minister of Information and Culture Zabiullah Mujahid said that acting Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan met with China's ambassador to Kabul Wang Yu on Tuesday.
Both of them had discussed political, economic, and other relevant issues along with the upcoming conference on Afghanistan planned to be hosted by China by the end of March.
"Amir Khan Mottaqi said that the upcoming conference of China on Afghanistan will have positive outcomes for Afghanistan." Reads a Twitter post of Mujahid.
The regional conference of foreign ministers of Afghanistan's five neighboring countries is due to take place in March end, according to Khaama Press.
