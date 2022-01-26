Boeing posts $4.16 billion loss on problems with its 787 jet

-
ALSO READ
Jet Airways 2.0 faces turbulence before take-off?
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Akasa in talks with Boeing for up to 100 Max jets
India allows Boeing 737 MAX aircraft to fly 30 months after global ban
Jet Airways to have over 100 aircraft in 5 years; HQ will shift to Gurugram
Boeing 777 held by Dutch sold; insolvency process to close now: Jet Airways
-
Boeing is reporting a USD4.16 billion loss for the fourth quarter as the financial fallout from production flaws in one of its best-selling planes keeps getting worse.
The aircraft maker took a charge of USD3.5 billion to cover additional delays in delivering copies of its 787 jetliner and compensation for airlines that are still waiting to get their planes.
The company also said problems with the 787 will add USD2 billion in unusual production costs, double the earlier projection.
Deliveries of new 787s were halted in May 2021 because of production flaws including gaps where panels of the carbon-composite fuselage are joined. Boeing has been unable to come up with a fix that satisfies the Federal Aviation Administration.
In all, the Boeing loss compared with a loss of USD8.44 billion a year ago, when the aircraft industry was bottoming out during the pandemic.
Boeing said that excluding certain items, it would have lost USD7.69 per share, far exceeding Wall Street expectations for a loss of 36 cents per share, according to a FactSet survey.
Revenue was USD4.16 billion, down 3per cent from a year ago. Analysts expected USD16.54 billion.
Boeing is coming off a year in which aircraft sales rebounded after a slump caused by the grounding of its 737 Max airliner and a pandemic that crippled air travel. The Chicago-based company still finished far behind European rival Airbus in delivering new planes last year, partly because of the 787.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU