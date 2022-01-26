Samsung's chip plant returns to normal as China lifts lockdown

Electronics on Wednesday said its chipmaking facility in the Chinese city of Xi'an has returned to normal as the city has lifted a lockdown.

The world's largest memory chip maker had temporarily adjusted operations at its NAND flash chips manufacturing base late last month following the lockdown in the city.

The draconian restrictions imposed on December 22 banned the city's 13 million citizens from venturing out and doing nonessential activities to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The Xi'an manufacturing complex is Samsung's only overseas facility that produces NAND flash memory chips, reports Yonhap news agency.

was the world's biggest NAND flash provider with 34.5 per cent of market share in the third quarter of last year according to industry tracker TrendForce. NAND flash is a type of non-volatile storage that does not require power to store data.

The chipmaker had operated the Xi'an base business-as-usual for about a week before it was forced to reduce production "in accordance with our commitment to protecting the health and safety of our employees and partners.".

--IANS

wh/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)