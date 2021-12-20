Boris Johnson appoints foreign secretary to be Brexit negotiator

-
ALSO READ
UK's Boris Johnson concedes post-Brexit US trade deal not in the offing
Boris Johnson's Brexit chief quits in body blow to UK Leader
EU rejects UK demand for new post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland
Boris Johnson moves to Plan B Covid measures as UK logs more Omicron cases
A year after Brexit, Britain is isolated, vulnerable and hurting in Covid
-
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday announced the appointment of Britain's foreign secretary to become the country's lead negotiator with the European Union, after long-time ally David Frost resigned after a week political upheaval in the Conservative Party.
Liz Truss will have ministerial responsibility with the EU and will lead negotiations to resolve problems arising from provisions of the Brexit agreement covering trade with Northern Ireland, the prime minister's office said in a statement.
In his resignation letter, Frost expressed concern about the government's current direction of travel.''
I hope we will move as fast as possible to where we need to get to: a lightly regulated, low tax, entrepreneurial economy, at the cutting edge of modern science and economic change,'' he wrote.
Frost also expressed growing disillusionment with the Conservative government's policies on taxation and COVID-19.
The Mail on Sunday, which broke the story of his resignation, said Frost's decision was triggered by last week's introduction of new pandemic restrictions, including a requirement that people show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test to enter nightclubs and other crowded venues.
In his resignation letter to Johnson, Frost said the UK needed to learn to live with COVID. ... You took a brave decision in July, against considerable opposition, to open up the country again.
Sadly it did not prove to be irreversible, as I wished, and believe you did too. I hope we can get back on track soon and not be tempted by the kind of coercive measures we have seen elsewhere.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU