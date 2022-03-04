Boris Johnson speaks with Ukrainian President, says will seek UNSC meeting

-
ALSO READ
Ukraine president Zelensky urges citizens to keep up fight against Russia
'Barbarian act': World leaders condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine
Ukraine invasion: What to know as Russian troops sweep in
Ukraine crisis: Indian embassy in Kyiv advises country's students to leave
US deploys additional troops to defend NATO allies in eastern Europe: Biden
-
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday spoke with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and discussed the grave concerns over the situation of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, after Russian troops attacked it and sparked a fire.
Johnson has said he will seek an emergency UN Security Council meeting.
"I've just spoken to President @ZelenskyyUa about the gravely concerning situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station. Russia must immediately cease its attack on the power station and allow unfettered access for emergency services to the plant, Johnson said on Twitter after his early morning call.
According to a statement put out by Johnson's office both leaders agreed that Russia must immediately cease its attack on the power station and allow unfettered access for emergency services to the plant.
"The Prime Minister said the reckless actions of President Putin could now directly threaten the safety of all of Europe. He said the UK would do everything it could to ensure the situation did not deteriorate further," the statement read.
Johnson said he would be seeking an emergency UN Security Council meeting and that the UK would raise this issue immediately with Russia and close partners.
Both leaders agreed a ceasefire was crucial.
Meanwhile, fighting has stopped near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and background radiation levels are currently normal as a fire continued at the facility, a spokesperson at the plant said on Friday.
Spokesperson Andrey Tuz said the plant has not sustained any critical damage, although only one power generation unit out of six is operational.
Earlier Friday, Ukrainian officials said firefighters were unable to access the nuclear plant. Tuz said when firefighters initially arrived, they were met with guns and turned around.
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is the biggest in Europe according to the plant's website. It supports one fifth of total electric power generated in Ukraine.
The nuclear plant has six units in total, with the first one connected to the power grid in 1984, and the sixth one connected in 1995.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU