BTS to meet US Prez Biden to discuss diversity, anti-Asian hate crimes

South Korean pop group BTS will be meeting US President on Tuesday to talk about diversity, Asian inclusion and anti-Asian hate crimes, the band's management agency BigHit Music announced Friday.

The septet has been invited to the White House in celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month (AANHPI Heritage Month).

According to a press release issued by BigHit Music, the "Life goes on" hitmakers will also discuss the group's impact as youth ambassadors and their thoughts on art and culture.

We are honoured to be invited to the White House. As we are visiting as artists representing South Korea, we look forward to discussing various topics including inclusion, diversity, anti-Asian hate crimes, culture and art, the management agency said in a statement.

The group-- comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- has been involved with various initiatives promoting hope and diversity.

Last year, they attended the 76th United Nations General Assembly to give a performance and speech for the future generations as appointed South Korea's Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture'. They have also participated in campaigns LOVE MYSELF with UNICEF, Black Lives Matter and Stop Asian Hate.

BTS, which stands for Beyond the Scene, are best known for chartbuster tracks like "My "Universe", "DNA", "Save Me", "Life Goes On" and "Butter".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)